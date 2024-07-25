Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1897 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 46,755,438
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (474) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1897 with mark (*). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
