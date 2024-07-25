Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1897 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 46,755,438

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (474) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1897 with mark (*). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 (*) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

