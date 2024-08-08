Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,372,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (675) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1897 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2171 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

