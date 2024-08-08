5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1897 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (2) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (313) AU (128) XF (119) VF (59) No grade (40) Condition (slab) MS67 (15) MS66 (26) MS65 (50) MS64 (77) MS63 (53) MS62 (36) MS61 (14) MS60 (7) AU58 (15) AU55 (11) AU50 (14) XF45 (13) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) PL62 (1) DETAILS (10) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (214) PCGS (15) ННР (50) RNGA (16) CGC (3) NGS (3) GCN (1) ECC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (96)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (65)

Baldwin's (1)

Bereska (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (3)

Busso Peus (8)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (22)

Coins.ee (42)

COINSNET (5)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (10)

Felzmann (3)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Heritage (27)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (5)

Holmasto (8)

Imperial Coin (16)

iNumis (7)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (37)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (19)

Macho & Chlapovič (2)

Marciniak (3)

MS67 (37)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

MUNZE (2)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (7)

NIKO (20)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)

Numimarket (8)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (56)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (23)

Rauch (8)

RedSquare (5)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (33)

Rzeszowski DA (10)

SINCONA (4)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (4)

Stack's (7)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (9)

UBS (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Via (3)

WAG (3)

Warin Global Investments (3)

WCN (5)

Wójcicki (4)

Восточно-европейский (2)

Знак (1)