Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1897 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,372,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (675) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1897 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (96)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- AURORA (65)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bereska (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (3)
- Busso Peus (8)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (22)
- Coins.ee (42)
- COINSNET (5)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (10)
- Felzmann (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Heritage (27)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Holmasto (8)
- Imperial Coin (16)
- iNumis (7)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (37)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (19)
- Macho & Chlapovič (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- MS67 (37)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- MUNZE (2)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (7)
- NIKO (20)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
- Numimarket (8)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (56)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (23)
- Rauch (8)
- RedSquare (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (33)
- Rzeszowski DA (10)
- SINCONA (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Stack's (7)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (9)
- UBS (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Via (3)
- WAG (3)
- Warin Global Investments (3)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (4)
- Восточно-европейский (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
2171 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 33
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search