1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1897 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
