Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1897 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 26,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (18)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS63 RB
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search