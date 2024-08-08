Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Imperial – 10 Roubles
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 300,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
300000 $
Price in auction currency 300000 USD
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
300000 $
Price in auction currency 300000 USD
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Leu - May 7, 2001
Seller Leu
Date May 7, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 (АГ) at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

