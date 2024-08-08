Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 300,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

