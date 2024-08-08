Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 24,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Imperial – 10 Roubles
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1313 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 300,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Leu (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
300000 $
Price in auction currency 300000 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
300000 $
Price in auction currency 300000 USD
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Imperial – 10 Roubles 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search