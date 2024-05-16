Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1897 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1828 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (3)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (16)
- SINCONA (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search