Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,990,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1897 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1828 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1897 СПБ at auction RedSquare - October 2, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

