Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1897 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 18,646,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (747) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1897 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 56,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (73)
- AURORA (53)
- BAC (12)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (2)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins and Medals (8)
- Coins.ee (17)
- COINSNET (12)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (20)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (6)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (65)
- iNumis (3)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (68)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (24)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (9)
- MUNZE (14)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (11)
- NIKO (15)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numedux (8)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (58)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- OLNZ (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rare Coins (53)
- Rauch (9)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (12)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russian Heritage (18)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (60)
- SINCONA (8)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (13)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (5)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 36
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search