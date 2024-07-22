Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1897 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1897 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1897 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 18,646,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (747) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1897 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 56,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGS
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1897 (АГ) at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
