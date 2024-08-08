Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1897 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1897 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 5 Roubles 1897 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 4,3 g
  • Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,372,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1897 . This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
489 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1897 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1897 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search