Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1897 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 4,3 g
- Pure gold (0,1244 oz) 3,87 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,372,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1897 . This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 582 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 700. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search