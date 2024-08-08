Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,829,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1565)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54389 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
