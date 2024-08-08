Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,829,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1565)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54389 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
4071 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGS
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1253 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - July 3, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS60 NGS
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Russia 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 (АГ) at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition XF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 7 Roubles 50 Kopeks 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

