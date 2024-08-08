15 Roubles 1897 (АГ). The last three letters go beyond the cut-off neck (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Roubles 1897 with mark (АГ). The last three letters go beyond the cut-off neck. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

