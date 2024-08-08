Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Roubles 1897 (АГ). The last three letters go beyond the cut-off neck (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: The last three letters go beyond the cut-off neck
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 24,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,900,033
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Roubles
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1879) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Roubles 1897 with mark (АГ). The last three letters go beyond the cut-off neck. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 753 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2105 $
Price in auction currency 181000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
3942 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CPRC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
