Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1897 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,207,040

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1897 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (17)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • ICE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (15)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (14)
  • Numisor (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (3)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (22)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1897 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

