Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1897 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,207,040
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1897 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
