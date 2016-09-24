Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1897. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1897 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
5497 $
Price in auction currency 5250 CHF
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search