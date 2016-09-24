Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1897. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1897 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1897 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1897 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
5497 $
Price in auction currency 5250 CHF
Russia 50 Kopeks 1897 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
31636 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

