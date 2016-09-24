50 Kopeks 1897. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1897 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1054 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) VF35 (1)