Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint". Copper-Nickel (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,70 - 1,80 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1897
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
