Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1/2 Kopek 1897 "Berlin Mint". Copper-Nickel (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,70 - 1,80 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

