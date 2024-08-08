Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait". The head is small (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: The head is small
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Roubles 1897 "Special Portrait" with mark (АГ). The head is small. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8883 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
