Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait". The head is small (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: The head is small

Obverse Pattern 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" The head is small - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" The head is small - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Roubles
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Roubles 1897 "Special Portrait" with mark (АГ). The head is small. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8883 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia 15 Roubles 1897 (АГ) "Special Portrait" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Roubles 1897 "Special Portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1897 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 15 Roubles
