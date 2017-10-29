Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.". With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".

Obverse Rouble 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917." With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917." With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1897
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.". With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1375 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (3)
Russia Rouble 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917." at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Russia Rouble 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917." at auction Katz - April 23, 2017
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
1073 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917." at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

