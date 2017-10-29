Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.". With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.". With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1375 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2017.
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 23, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
1073 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
For the sale of Rouble 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
