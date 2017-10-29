Rouble 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.". With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917". (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1897 "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917.". With the mark "Deposition of the House of Romanov March 1917".. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1375 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2017.

Сondition No grade (3)