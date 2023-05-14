Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1899. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1899 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1899 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1899 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2765 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3829 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
1655 $
Price in auction currency 124744 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

