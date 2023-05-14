50 Kopeks 1899. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1899 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2765 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)