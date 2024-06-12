Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1906
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1906 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1637 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
3361 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
