50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1906 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1637 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (19) UNC (7) AU (7) XF (8) VF (13) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS61 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (2) PF66 (4) PF65 (2) PF64 (3) PF63 (2) PF62 (3) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (4) Service ННР (4) NGC (12) PCGS (3)

