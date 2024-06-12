Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1906 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1637 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
3361 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction AURORA - December 16, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Russia 50 Kopeks 1906 (ЭБ) at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1906 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search