50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,200,015
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1914
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1914 with mark (ВС). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
