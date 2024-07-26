Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,015

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (685)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1914 with mark (ВС). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 253 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

