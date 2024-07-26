50 Kopeks 1914 (ВС) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1914 with mark (ВС). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1689 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

