50 Kopeks 1904 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1904
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1904 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2024.
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
65489 $
Price in auction currency 60000 CHF
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1087 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition PF66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition PF64
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition VF35 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF62
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
