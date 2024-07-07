Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1899 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1899 with mark (*). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (12)
- AURORA (15)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (6)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (5)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (10)
- Marciniak (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MS67 (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (16)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search