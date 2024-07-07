Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1899 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1899 with mark (*). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (15)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (10)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1550 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Frühwald - September 16, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1899 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search