50 Kopeks 1899 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1899 with mark (*). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (37) AU (18) XF (32) VF (23) F (6) VG (2) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (7) MS62 (9) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (5) VF35 (2) VF30 (3) VF20 (1) F15 (1) PF65 (2) PF63 (1) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service NGC (26) PCGS (4) ННР (4)

