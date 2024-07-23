Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1899 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
3250 $
Price in auction currency 3250 USD
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
