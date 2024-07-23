Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1899 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 212 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
3250 $
Price in auction currency 3250 USD
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1899 (ФЗ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

