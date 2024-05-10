50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1901 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (13) AU (6) XF (12) VF (22) VG (1) No grade (27) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (6) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) VF25 (4) PF66 (2) PF63 (3) PF62 (3) PF55 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (10) ННР (3) RNGA (2) PCGS (1)

