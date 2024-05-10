Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 412,020

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1901 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
8484 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

