Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1901 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 412,020
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1901 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
8484 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 105 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
