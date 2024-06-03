Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1908 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
17718 $
Price in auction currency 71000 PLN
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Holmasto - October 7, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search