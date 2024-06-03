Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1908 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (105)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1908 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
17718 $
Price in auction currency 71000 PLN
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
