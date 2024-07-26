50 Kopeks 1896 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1896 with mark (*). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25890 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (74) AU (69) XF (57) VF (36) F (9) VG (1) G (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (20) MS61 (16) MS60 (6) AU58 (12) AU55 (9) AU53 (4) AU50 (8) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) VF35 (5) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (3) VG8 (1) DETAILS (10) Service NGC (36) CGC (3) ННР (14) RNGA (7) PCGS (3)

