Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1896 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 244,562
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1896 with mark (*). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25890 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
