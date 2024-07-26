Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1896 (*) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 244,562

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (261) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1896 with mark (*). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25890 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,819. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1896 (*) at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1896 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
