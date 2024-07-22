Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,420,017

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (190) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1913 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

