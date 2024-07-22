50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1913 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (28) UNC (51) AU (40) XF (43) VF (10) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS63 (11) MS62 (13) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (11) AU53 (3) AU50 (4) XF45 (6) XF40 (2) VF30 (2) PF67 (2) PF65 (6) PF64 (5) PF63 (5) PF62 (2) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service ННР (3) RNGA (12) NGC (33) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (40)

AURORA (8)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (3)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (23)

Künker (4)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (3)

MS67 (11)

MUNZE (5)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (3)

Numisbalt (12)

Pesek Auctions (4)

Rare Coins (13)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (1)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (7)

Rzeszowski DA (8)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)