Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1913 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,420,017
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1913 with mark (ЭБ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
