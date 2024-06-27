Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1895
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (395)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1895 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (53)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (14)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (3)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (8)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Empire (11)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (25)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (27)
- Künker (21)
- La Galerie Numismatique (5)
- Lucernae Numismática (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (1)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (4)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NIKO (7)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (39)
- Numisor (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Palombo (1)
- PAOLETTI (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (3)
- Rare Coins (37)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (6)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russian Heritage (20)
- Russiancoin (13)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (6)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 19
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search