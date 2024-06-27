Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (395)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1895 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
