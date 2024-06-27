50 Kopeks 1895 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1895 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1010 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 28,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (118) AU (80) XF (78) VF (49) F (12) VG (1) G (1) No grade (42) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (16) MS64 (13) MS63 (26) MS62 (41) MS61 (9) MS60 (1) AU58 (21) AU55 (12) AU53 (6) AU50 (9) XF45 (6) XF40 (11) VF35 (2) VF30 (7) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (1) F12 (1) PF66 (1) PF64 (5) PF63 (1) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (2) Service ННР (12) PCGS (18) NGC (92) RNGA (12) ANACS (1)

