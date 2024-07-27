Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1393) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1913 with mark (ВС). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2229 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
