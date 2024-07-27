Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1393) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1913 with mark (ВС). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2229 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 169 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 89 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
