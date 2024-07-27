50 Kopeks 1913 (ВС) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1913 with mark (ВС). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2229 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 12, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (24) UNC (513) AU (335) XF (358) VF (61) F (1) No grade (86) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (29) MS64 (84) MS63 (98) MS62 (85) MS61 (46) MS60 (13) AU58 (35) AU55 (23) AU53 (17) AU50 (34) XF45 (20) XF40 (9) VF35 (3) VF30 (6) PF67 (1) PF66 (4) PF65 (2) PF64 (2) PF63 (4) PF62 (1) DETAILS (30) CAMEO (6) PL (5) + (2) Service PCGS (44) NGC (282) ННР (55) RNGA (20) CGC (5) GCN (2) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (5)

Agora (1)

Alexander (151)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (2)

Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Aureo & Calicó (7)

AURORA (63)

BAC (9)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CHS Basel Numismatics (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (7)

Coins and Medals (27)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (68)

CoinsNB (3)

COINSNET (17)

COINSTORE (5)

Denga1700 (3)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)

Empire (34)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (17)

Frühwald (5)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Grün (7)

Heritage (47)

Heritage Eur (4)

Höhn (3)

Holmasto (4)

Imperial Coin (67)

iNumis (3)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (105)

Kroha (1)

Künker (26)

La Galerie Numismatique (7)

Leu (2)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (12)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monety i Medale (2)

MS67 (29)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

MUNZE (16)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (40)

NIKO (11)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (3)

Numedux (9)

Numimarket (14)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (83)

Numision (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (2)

Numisor (2)

OLNZ (2)

Pegasus Auctions (5)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)

Provenance Auctions (4)

Rare Coins (65)

Rauch (28)

RedSquare (4)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (25)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)

Russian Heritage (49)

Russiancoin (15)

Rzeszowski DA (57)

SINCONA (12)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (2)

Stack's (14)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (3)

Tauler & Fau (9)

Teutoburger (24)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (6)

VAuctions (1)

Via (4)

VL Nummus (12)

WAG (11)

WCN (40)

WDA - MiM (5)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (11)

Восточно-европейский (1)

Знак (6)