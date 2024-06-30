Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,360,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1900
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (225)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1900 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 980 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6968 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
