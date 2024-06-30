50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1900 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 980 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (32) AU (35) XF (46) VF (66) F (6) No grade (27) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (10) MS61 (4) MS60 (4) AU58 (6) AU55 (1) AU53 (5) AU50 (4) XF45 (2) XF40 (5) VF35 (12) VF30 (7) VF25 (5) VF20 (4) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (3) PF60 (1) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (24) ННР (5) RNGA (3) PCGS (3) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

