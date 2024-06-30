Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,360,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (225)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1900 with mark (ФЗ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 980 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 24,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
  • Alexander (28)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • AURORA (20)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (9)
  • Numisbalt (23)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (33)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
6968 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 50 Kopeks 1900 (ФЗ) at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1900 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search