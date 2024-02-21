Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1902
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1902 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4914 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- New York Sale (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VG8
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 29500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
602 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search