Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1902 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4914 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VG8
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 29500 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
602 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Numis Poland - November 21, 2020
Seller Numis Poland
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1902 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search