50 Kopeks 1902 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1902 with mark (АР). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4914 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

