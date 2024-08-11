Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1899 (*). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Alignment of the sides 180 degrees

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) Alignment of the sides 180 degrees - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1899 (*) Alignment of the sides 180 degrees - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1899 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search