Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1899 (*). Alignment of the sides 180 degrees (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Alignment of the sides 180 degrees
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 10,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
