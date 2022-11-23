Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
- Diameter 26,75 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 50 Kopeks
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1898 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
38078 $
Price in auction currency 2310000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
31396 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU55 PL
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF62 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
