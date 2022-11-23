Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9 g
  • Diameter 26,75 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 50 Kopeks
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 50 Kopeks 1898 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 923 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 70,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
38078 $
Price in auction currency 2310000 RUB
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
31396 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU55 PL
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF62 CAMEO RNGA
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction RND - February 28, 2016
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 50 Kopeks 1898 (АГ) at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Kopeks 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

