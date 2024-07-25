Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1896 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
