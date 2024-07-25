Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,1 - 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,760,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1896 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 100 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (12)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (10)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (20)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1896 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65 RD ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1896 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search