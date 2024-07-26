Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 190,845

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1525)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1896 "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
2435 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1896 "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search