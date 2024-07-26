Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 190,845
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1525)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1896 "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
2435 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1896 "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
