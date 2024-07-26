Rouble 1896 (АГ) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1896 "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (46) PROOFLIKE (4) UNC (469) AU (340) XF (445) VF (145) F (3) VG (1) No grade (58) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (12) MS64 (34) MS63 (85) MS62 (108) MS61 (55) MS60 (25) AU58 (56) AU55 (46) AU53 (20) AU50 (19) XF45 (20) XF40 (10) VF35 (7) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) VG8 (1) PF64 (4) PF63 (4) PF62 (7) PF61 (7) PL62 (3) PL61 (1) DETAILS (40) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) PL (35) + (1) Service ННР (56) NGC (238) PCGS (53) RNGA (31) ANACS (3)

