Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1896 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- MS67 (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
911 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
1813 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 19, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search