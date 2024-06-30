Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1896 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
911 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
1813 $
Price in auction currency 160000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - November 19, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - November 19, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 19, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
