Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 125

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Imperial – 10 Roubles
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 192,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ) at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
192000 $
Price in auction currency 192000 USD
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ) at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
148132 $
Price in auction currency 120000 EUR
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ) at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ) at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ) at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ) at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - April 29, 1974
Russia Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ) at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - April 29, 1974
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date April 29, 1974
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

