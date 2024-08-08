Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 12,9 g
- Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
- Diameter 24,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 125
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Imperial – 10 Roubles
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Imperial – 10 Roubles 1896 with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 192,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition SP62 PCGS
Selling price
192000 $
Price in auction currency 192000 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
148132 $
Price in auction currency 120000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
