25 Roubles 1896 (*) "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 32,26 g
- Pure gold (0,9335 oz) 29,034 g
- Diameter 33,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 301
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 25 Roubles
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Roubles 1896 "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II" with mark (*). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25914 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 217,375. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2434 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
139859 $
Price in auction currency 120000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition PF55 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS61 PL RNGA
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF62 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition PF62 RNGA
Selling price
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Roubles 1896 "In memory of the coronation of Emperor Nicholas II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
