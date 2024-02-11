Rouble 1896. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1896 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1572 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition XF (3) VF (4) Condition (slab) VF35 (2) VF20 (1) Service NGC (1)