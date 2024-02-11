Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1896. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Rouble 1896 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1896 Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,205,042

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1896 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1572 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1896 at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3017 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1896 at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
10298 $
Price in auction currency 9750 EUR
Russia Rouble 1896 at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

