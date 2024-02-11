Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1896. Plain edge (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,205,042
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1896 . Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1572 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 15,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3017 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
10298 $
Price in auction currency 9750 EUR
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search