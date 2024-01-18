Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1896 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5019 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 36001 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS65+ NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
