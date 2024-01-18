15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1896 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (5) AU (6) XF (6) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) VF35 (1) PF66 (1) + (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (1)

Katz (2)

MS67 (1)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (5)

RND (5)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (3)