Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1896 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
5019 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 36001 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 13, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 13, 2019
Condition MS65+ NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - February 27, 2019
Seller MS67
Date February 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 21, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date May 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Seller RND
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1896 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - April 16, 2016
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

