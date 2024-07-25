Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1896 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 20 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 33,65 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,205,042
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (681) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1896 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 33
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
