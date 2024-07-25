Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1896 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Rouble 1896 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Rouble 1896 (АГ) - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 20 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 33,65 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,205,042

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (681) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1896 with mark (АГ). This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 850,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 82 EUR
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 16, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1896 (АГ) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of Rouble 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

