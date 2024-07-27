Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1896 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,9)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,212,032
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1008)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1896 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25644 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 25500 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
