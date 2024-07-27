Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1896 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1896 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1896 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,9)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,212,032

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1008)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1896 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25644 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 25500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
Russia 25 Kopeks 1896 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Search