25 Kopeks 1896 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1896 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25644 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,400. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (10) PROOFLIKE (1) UNC (284) AU (205) XF (262) VF (135) F (12) VG (2) No grade (92) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (21) MS64 (32) MS63 (45) MS62 (59) MS61 (22) MS60 (5) AU58 (41) AU55 (21) AU53 (11) AU50 (17) XF45 (19) XF40 (18) VF35 (24) VF30 (5) VF25 (1) VF20 (4) VG8 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (3) PF63 (3) PF62 (1) PL62 (1) DETAILS (13) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (22) NGC (146) ННР (41) CGC (5) RNGA (14) ICG (2) ANACS (1)

