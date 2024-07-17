Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1896 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,315,936

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1896 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (18)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (9)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1896 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search