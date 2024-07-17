Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1896 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1896 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
