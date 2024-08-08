Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1896 (АГ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1896 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1896 (АГ) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Imperial - 5 Roubles 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

