Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,960,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1896
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1896 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (21)
- AURORA (21)
- BAC (9)
- Coins.ee (13)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (5)
- Frühwald (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (12)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (31)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (5)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (14)
- Russiancoin (17)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search