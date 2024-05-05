Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,960,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1896 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1896 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

