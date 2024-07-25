Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,800,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1911 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22260 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
