1/2 Kopek 1911 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,800,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1911 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22260 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
