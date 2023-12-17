Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1910 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 956 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,060. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
