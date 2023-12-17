1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1910 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 956 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,060. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (39) AU (12) XF (6) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (8) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (7) MS61 (8) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (5) BN (30) Service NGC (23) ННР (10) RNGA (1)

