1/2 Kopek 1910 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1910 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 956 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,060. Bidding took place December 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
