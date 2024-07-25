1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1899 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (219) AU (56) XF (14) VF (6) No grade (45) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (17) MS65 (42) MS64 (48) MS63 (40) MS62 (12) MS61 (5) MS60 (7) AU58 (8) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF40 (2) VF30 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (5) DETAILS (7) RD (3) RB (62) BN (100) Service ННР (40) NGC (83) RNGA (19) CGC (14) PCGS (15)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (42)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (32)

Coins and Medals (7)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (5)

Denga1700 (9)

Empire (7)

Heritage (4)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Imperial Coin (28)

Katz (37)

Klondike Auction (2)

Künker (5)

MS67 (24)

MUNZE (18)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (3)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (23)

Numismatica Ferrarese (3)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (14)

RedSquare (6)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (23)

Russiancoin (28)

SINCONA (5)

Stack's (3)

Stare Monety (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Varesi (1)

WDA - MiM (4)

Wójcicki (3)