Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 76,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (354)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1899 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the St. Petersburg (Rosencrantz) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (42)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (32)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (5)
  • Denga1700 (9)
  • Empire (7)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (28)
  • Katz (37)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • MS67 (24)
  • MUNZE (18)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (23)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (23)
  • Russiancoin (28)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS65 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1899 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search