Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1908 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
