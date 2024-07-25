Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1908 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place June 6, 2020.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1908 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price

