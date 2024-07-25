1/2 Kopek 1915 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (109) AU (23) XF (10) No grade (30) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (9) MS64 (19) MS63 (19) MS62 (12) MS61 (1) MS60 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (4) PF63 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (3) RD (1) RB (21) BN (47) Service ННР (11) NGC (35) RNGA (11) PCGS (6) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (11)

AURORA (17)

BAC (3)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (7)

COINSNET (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (9)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (21)

Katz (15)

Klondike Auction (1)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (5)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (7)

Rare Coins (15)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (3)

Russian Heritage (12)

Russiancoin (23)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (1)