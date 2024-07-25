Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1915 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (184)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
