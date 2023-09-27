Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ. Special monogram, three curls at the top (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Special monogram, three curls at the top
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,992,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1895
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1895 with mark СПБ. Special monogram, three curls at the top. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4425 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
966 $
Price in auction currency 83000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
