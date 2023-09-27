1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ. Special monogram, three curls at the top (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1895 with mark СПБ. Special monogram, three curls at the top. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) RB (1) BN (1) Service ННР (1) PCGS (1)