Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ. Special monogram, three curls at the top (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Special monogram, three curls at the top

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ Special monogram, three curls at the top - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ Special monogram, three curls at the top - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,992,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1895 with mark СПБ. Special monogram, three curls at the top. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1359 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4425 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
966 $
Price in auction currency 83000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Empire - April 18, 2014
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

