Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PF60 BN ННР
Selling price
4293 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
3445 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Знак - October 30, 2020
Seller Знак
Date October 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

