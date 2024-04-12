1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (13) AU (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) PF64 (1) PF60 (1) DETAILS (4) RB (1) BN (3) Service ННР (1) NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

Heritage (1)

Katz (7)

Künker (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (5)

RND (2)

SINCONA (2)

Знак (1)