1/2 Kopek 1894 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1894
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 380,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2015.
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PF60 BN ННР
Selling price
4293 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
3445 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
