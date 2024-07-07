Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,992,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1895
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1895 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 29,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2023.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
