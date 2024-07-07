Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,992,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1895 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 29,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (10)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS65 BN
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1895 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search